SWS Partners Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 804.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 22,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

