SWS Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. 511,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,082. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

