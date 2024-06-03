SWS Partners Sells 1,029 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SWS Partners cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Ambarella accounts for about 1.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SWS Partners owned 0.16% of Ambarella worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 251,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,247. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

