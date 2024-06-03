Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 844 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.15. 1,147,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,070. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

