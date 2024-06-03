Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.