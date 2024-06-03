Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Target were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Stock Down 2.3 %

TGT traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

