Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of TMHC opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $2,714,210.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,896,698.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,668 shares of company stock worth $33,974,291 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $1,296,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 270,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.9% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

