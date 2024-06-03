TD Securities Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$98.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$87.95. The company had a trading volume of 232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.37. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

