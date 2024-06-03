Tectum Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $89.62 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can now be bought for approximately $12.18 or 0.00017643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 11.82563706 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,435,455.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

