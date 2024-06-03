Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

