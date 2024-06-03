Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 5.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 184,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 722,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Terex Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Terex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

