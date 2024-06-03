Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $492.60 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $492.60 million and $33.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000700 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 757,091,328 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.