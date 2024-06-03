Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 8.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,314,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $199.29. The stock has a market cap of $567.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

