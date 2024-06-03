Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.3%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.64 and last traded at $178.68. 30,646,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 98,509,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

