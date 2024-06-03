TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 118 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.21 on Monday, reaching $182.82. 4,008,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,727. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

