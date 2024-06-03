TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 139 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.26. The stock had a trading volume of 521,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.06 and its 200 day moving average is $395.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

