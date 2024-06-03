TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 630,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,428. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.