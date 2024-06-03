TFG Advisers LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IRM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.40. 273,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,398. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,103. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

