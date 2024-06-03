TFG Advisers LLC Invests $683,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,507,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 6,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $424.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $34.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.