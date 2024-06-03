TFG Advisers LLC Invests $683,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,507,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 6,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $424.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $34.41.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.