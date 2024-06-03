TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. 32,810,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,452,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

