The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. 4,262,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,276. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

