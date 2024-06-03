The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $115.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.