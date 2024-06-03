The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $5.69 on Friday, hitting $334.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

