The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 550,321 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $155,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.87. 1,064,728 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.