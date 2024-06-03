The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 61,980 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.14% of RB Global worth $139,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,674,000 after buying an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in RB Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,614,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,125,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $141,970,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.19. 684,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,398. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,632. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.