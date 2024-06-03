The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $156,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $7.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.36. 3,840,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.53 and its 200-day moving average is $319.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $220.75 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

