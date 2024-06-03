The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 320,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,857 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $279,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939,446. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

