The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,828 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $149,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.86.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $5.96 on Monday, reaching $321.50. 981,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,236. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.18 and a 200-day moving average of $276.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.