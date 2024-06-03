The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Netflix were worth $167,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

NFLX traded down $7.83 on Monday, hitting $633.79. 2,314,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

