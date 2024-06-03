Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $625.06 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00051386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,568,092,959 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.