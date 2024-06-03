Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $353.00 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $353.00 million and $6.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03564582 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,196,070.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

