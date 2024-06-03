tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

tinyBuild Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.24.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

tinyBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.