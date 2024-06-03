tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
tinyBuild Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.24.
tinyBuild Company Profile
