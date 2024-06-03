Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.88 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $6.99 or 0.00010239 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $23.88 billion and $459.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.72 or 1.00063577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00113120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,200,240 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,164,015.158956 with 2,412,332,141.212465 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.32428927 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $131,161,279.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

