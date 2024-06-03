Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 159,912 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 102,325 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,814,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

