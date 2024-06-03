Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 6.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.79. 5,410,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,343,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 372,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,772 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

