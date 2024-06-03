Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.00

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 24759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 168,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

