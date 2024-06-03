TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 897,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.96. 16,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBI

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.