TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 897,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.96. 16,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
