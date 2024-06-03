Truist Financial Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $165.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 660,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,086. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,111,000 after acquiring an additional 415,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.