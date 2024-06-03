U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 43.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

