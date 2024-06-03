Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is SWS Partners’ 9th Largest Position

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.49. 4,389,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

