UBS Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $120.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 643.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Okta by 2,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $923,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

