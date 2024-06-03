UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in May

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

UDR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 258,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,328. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

