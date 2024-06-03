UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in May

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Insider Transactions at UDR
In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UDR Stock Performance
UDR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 258,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,328. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81.
UDR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
