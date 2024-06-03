UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PATH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

