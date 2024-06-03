Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.05 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,646.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00673075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00063586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00088639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001212 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17111591 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,473,743.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

