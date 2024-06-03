UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.81. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares in the company, valued at $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,761,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 55,857.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,642 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

