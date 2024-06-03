United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.42. 2,711,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

