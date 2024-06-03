United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,395,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

