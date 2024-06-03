United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $980,928.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.26. 613,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

