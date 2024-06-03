Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

