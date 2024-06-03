Utrust (UTK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.70 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $41.09 million and $4.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Utrust Token Profile
Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Utrust Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
